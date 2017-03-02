Senate OKs bill lowering pot possession to a fine

The New Mexico Senate passed a bill Thursday that would reduce criminal penalties for possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana to a $50 fine Senate OKs bill to make pot possession a fine The New Mexico Senate passed a bill Thursday that would reduce criminal penalties for possession of less than a half-ounce of marijuana to a $50 fine Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2myBSYT The New Mexico Legislature decided earlier this week that it was not yet ready for the full legalization and taxation of marijuana, as is the law in Colorado and a handful of other states. But, it may be ready for a smaller step.

