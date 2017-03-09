Second phase of street light conversion is abouta
Second phase of street light conversion is about to begin Lights on residential streets will be replaced during the next two months Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2mrruB4 The second phase of the city's conversion to light-emitting diode street lamps begins next week. The vast majority of existing residential street lights are amber colored high-pressure sodium light bulbs, but that will change to white lights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|Mar 6
|Nojoke
|41
|Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt?
|Mar 4
|Joe911doe
|9
|Review: Reaper Repo Towing & Recovery Inc (Jul '12)
|Mar 2
|Jax
|2
|Limits
|Mar 1
|Are you coming
|1
|Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque
|Feb 27
|Qualmar
|17
|Another 1.6 Million dollars down the drain at L...
|Feb 23
|Bloodonhishands
|4
|Las Cruces city council to take up 'border wall'a
|Feb 23
|Bloodonhishands
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC