Sandblasting with glass sand
Glass recycling in Las Cruces was introduced on Earth Day in 2014a that's when the South Central Solid Waste Authority began accepting glass bottles and jars for crushing into glass "cullet" began accepting glass bottles and jars for crushing into glass "cullet" and glass sand. Since then, the SCSWA has crushed 1,047,780 pounds of glass bottles and jars dropped off by residents of Las Cruces and DoA a Ana County .
