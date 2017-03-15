Record crowd expected for Bataan Memo...

Record crowd expected for Bataan Memorial Death March

Record crowd expected for Bataan Memorial Death March On Sunday, a record crowd of 7,000 marchers will participate Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2mKVbeX Jesus Villagomez, R, gets pumped up at the start of the 27th running of the Bataan Memorial Death March held at White Sands Missile Range. Gary Mook/ for the Las Cruces Sun-News LAS CRUCES - To commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Bataan Death March , a record crowd of 7,000 marchers will participate in the Bataan Memorial Death March .

