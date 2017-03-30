Reconstruction begins April 10 on Main, Spitza .

Reconstruction begins April 10 on Main, Spitz. Three Crosses intersection The $7.4 million project is expected to take 11 months to complete Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2nFH9xl LAS CRUCES - The orange-and-white barrels and detour signs are about to appear again, and will stick around for a while.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.