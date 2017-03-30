Property valuation notices being sent...

Property valuation notices being sent out in April

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

DoA a Ana County Chief Deputy Assessor Paul Ponce will mail 2017 property-valuation notices on April 1, which will include information used to calculate tax bills in November. Property valuation notices being sent out in April DoA a Ana County Chief Deputy Assessor Paul Ponce will mail 2017 property-valuation notices on April 1, which will include information used to calculate tax bills in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gang problems in Las Cruces (Sep '07) Wed mike t 211
News Warped Tour summer lineup announced Mar 27 West Coast Alert 2
News Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima to seek divorce (Aug '12) Mar 24 watch dog2 15
Illegals may have Drivers License Military may not Mar 24 Upset Parent 2
News Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06) Mar 21 Hey troll 8
News Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10) Mar 17 You need help 32
nm cafe director lied Mar 16 To the Clueless L... 3
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Dona Ana County was issued at March 30 at 3:42PM MDT

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,496 • Total comments across all topics: 279,938,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC