Prep work begins for Rio Grande water release LAS CRUCES - Water on the Rio Grande Project is set to begin next week in preparation for the upcoming irrigation season. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2lo3kZc LAS CRUCES - Water on the Rio Grande Project is set to begin next week in preparation for the upcoming irrigation season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.