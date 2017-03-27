Police identify young child killed in Sunday fire
Police identify young child killed in Sunday fire Police said a 3-year-old and the family's two dogs perished in the fire. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2nFONIn A 3-year-old boy and two dogs died in a mobile home fire Sunday, March 26, 2017 on Charro Street.
