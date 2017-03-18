PHOTOS: US Rep. Steve Pearce holds to...

PHOTOS: US Rep. Steve Pearce holds town hall ina

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

US Representative Steve Pearce, takes a question from Jean Roach, a part time Las Crucen about President Trumps comments on the press and freedom of the press, at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum, Saturday, March 18, 2017. The town hall had been called for by Indivisible and other groups in response to what they saw as the lack of concern on the part of Pearce to his constitute in the 2nd congressional district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10) Fri You need help 32
nm cafe director lied Mar 16 To the Clueless L... 3
News BREAKING: Shooting reported near South Main and... (Mar '11) Mar 16 Waiter 79
Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt? Mar 14 Becka 11
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) Mar 6 Nojoke 41
Review: Reaper Repo Towing & Recovery Inc (Jul '12) Mar 2 Jax 2
Limits Mar 1 Are you coming 1
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,258 • Total comments across all topics: 279,659,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC