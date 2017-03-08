Pearce to hold town hall meeting in Hobbs ona
Pearce to hold town hall meeting in Hobbs The town hall meeting will begin 9 a.m. Saturday at the Lea County Event Center Banquet Hall Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2mGriik In this file photo, U.S. Congressman Steve Pearce, R-N.M., speaks during a debate in Las Cruces. Pearce, whose Las Cruces office was the scene of protests last month when he failed to come home during the congressional break for an in-person town hall meeting, abruptly announced Wednesday that he will face constituents in Ruidoso Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|Mar 6
|Nojoke
|41
|Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt?
|Mar 4
|Joe911doe
|9
|Review: Reaper Repo Towing & Recovery Inc (Jul '12)
|Mar 2
|Jax
|2
|Limits
|Mar 1
|Are you coming
|1
|Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque
|Feb 27
|Qualmar
|17
|Another 1.6 Million dollars down the drain at L...
|Feb 23
|Bloodonhishands
|4
|Las Cruces city council to take up 'border wall'a
|Feb 23
|Bloodonhishands
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC