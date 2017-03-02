Pearce to hold town hall in Ruidoso
Pearce to hold town hall in Ruidoso After protests for failing to come home during the congressional break, Pearce announced he'll face constituents on Saturday. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://a-dnews.co/2mxNWdc In this file photo, U.S. Congressman Steve Pearce, R-N.M., speaks during a debate in Las Cruces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Reaper Repo Towing & Recovery Inc (Jul '12)
|Thu
|Jax
|2
|Limits
|Mar 1
|Are you coming
|1
|Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque
|Feb 27
|Qualmar
|17
|Another 1.6 Million dollars down the drain at L...
|Feb 23
|Bloodonhishands
|4
|Las Cruces city council to take up 'border wall'a
|Feb 23
|Bloodonhishands
|3
|Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt?
|Feb 23
|Anonymous
|8
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Feb 21
|justice is just a...
|7,123
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC