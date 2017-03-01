Ohio suspect in officer's slaying fac...

Ohio suspect in officer's slaying faces life without parole

11 hrs ago Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence without the possibility of parole for an Ohio man charged with killing a New Mexico police officer during a traffic stop. The Las Cruces Sun-News reported that 39-year-old Jesse Hanes is charged with murder in connection with the August death of Hatch police officer Jose Chavez.

