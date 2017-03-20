The New Mexico Department of Transportation will host a meeting next week to discuss a project to improve the intersection where Solano, North Main, and Three Crosses and Spitz meet. NMDOT to discuss Solano-Main-Three Crosses project LAS CRUCES - The New Mexico Department of Transportation will host a meeting next week to discuss a project to improve the intersection where Solano, North Main, and Three Crosses and Spitz meet.

