NMDOT to discuss Solano-Main-Three Cr...

NMDOT to discuss Solano-Main-Three Crosses project

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

The New Mexico Department of Transportation will host a meeting next week to discuss a project to improve the intersection where Solano, North Main, and Three Crosses and Spitz meet. NMDOT to discuss Solano-Main-Three Crosses project LAS CRUCES - The New Mexico Department of Transportation will host a meeting next week to discuss a project to improve the intersection where Solano, North Main, and Three Crosses and Spitz meet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06) 11 hr Hey troll 8
News Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10) Mar 17 You need help 32
nm cafe director lied Mar 16 To the Clueless L... 3
News BREAKING: Shooting reported near South Main and... (Mar '11) Mar 16 Waiter 79
Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt? Mar 14 Becka 11
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) Mar 6 Nojoke 41
Review: Reaper Repo Towing & Recovery Inc (Jul '12) Mar 2 Jax 2
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Dona Ana County was issued at March 21 at 1:30PM MDT

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,280 • Total comments across all topics: 279,718,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC