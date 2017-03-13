New Mexico's GOP congressman to hold Las Cruces town hall
New Mexico's only Republican in its congressional delegation has scheduled an in-person town hall meeting in the Democratic stronghold of Las Cruces. Congressman Steve Pearce announced this week that he would hold a town hall on Saturday in the largest city in his district amid angry scenes nationally.
