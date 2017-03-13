New Mexico's GOP congressman to hold ...

New Mexico's GOP congressman to hold Las Cruces town hall

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

New Mexico's only Republican in its congressional delegation has scheduled an in-person town hall meeting in the Democratic stronghold of Las Cruces. Congressman Steve Pearce announced this week that he would hold a town hall on Saturday in the largest city in his district amid angry scenes nationally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10) 10 hr You need help 32
nm cafe director lied Thu To the Clueless L... 3
News BREAKING: Shooting reported near South Main and... (Mar '11) Thu Waiter 79
Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt? Mar 14 Becka 11
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) Mar 6 Nojoke 41
Review: Reaper Repo Towing & Recovery Inc (Jul '12) Mar 2 Jax 2
Limits Mar 1 Are you coming 1
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,719 • Total comments across all topics: 279,615,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC