New Mexico hit by 'flash drought' weather phenomenon

This photo taken March 23, 2017, shows sustained 43 mile per hour winds with 58 mile per hour gusts picked up dust obscuring both the Organ Mountains and A Mountain from view at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces, N.M. Not unlike a flash mob gathering in a public place to briefly capture the attention of unsuspecting passers-by, the ingredients in this case - warm temperatures and a lack of rain - came together quickly in New Mexico. It's called a flash drought.

Fire Weather Watch for Dona Ana County was issued at March 29 at 2:04PM MDT

