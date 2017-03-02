New Mexico City Settling Cell Beating...

New Mexico City Settling Cell Beating Lawsuit for $400K

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

The city of Las Cruces, N.M. has agreed to pay $400,000 to a man who claims police officers used excessive force on him when he was detained in a holding cell. The Las Cruces Sun-News reported that the settlement figure between the city and Ross Flynn was confirmed Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Reaper Repo Towing & Recovery Inc (Jul '12) 16 hr Jax 2
Limits Wed Are you coming 1
News Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque Feb 27 Qualmar 17
Another 1.6 Million dollars down the drain at L... Feb 23 Bloodonhishands 4
News Las Cruces city council to take up 'border wall'a Feb 23 Bloodonhishands 3
Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt? Feb 23 Anonymous 8
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Feb 21 justice is just a... 7,123
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,931 • Total comments across all topics: 279,274,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC