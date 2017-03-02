New Mexico City Settling Cell Beating Lawsuit for $400K
The city of Las Cruces, N.M. has agreed to pay $400,000 to a man who claims police officers used excessive force on him when he was detained in a holding cell. The Las Cruces Sun-News reported that the settlement figure between the city and Ross Flynn was confirmed Wednesday.
