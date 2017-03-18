Nevada at Lester intersection traffic calminga

Nevada Avenue and Lester Avenue will have lane closures for approximately six weeks beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, for traffic calming improvements to the intersection. Nevada at Lester intersection traffic calming improvements LAS CRUCES - Nevada Avenue and Lester Avenue will have lane closures for approximately six weeks beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, for traffic calming improvements to the intersection.

