Nevada at Lester intersection traffic calminga
Nevada Avenue and Lester Avenue will have lane closures for approximately six weeks beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, for traffic calming improvements to the intersection. Nevada at Lester intersection traffic calming improvements LAS CRUCES - Nevada Avenue and Lester Avenue will have lane closures for approximately six weeks beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, for traffic calming improvements to the intersection.
