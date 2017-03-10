Mesilla to consider resolution opposing bordera

Mesilla to consider resolution opposing border wall Trustees will also meet in a work session to discuss changes to Mesilla's parking ordinance Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2mbNjSP In this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 photo, a truck drives near the Mexico-US border fence, on the Mexican side, separating the towns of Anapra, Mexico and Sunland Park, New Mexico. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 that it plans to start awarding contracts by mid-April for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall with Mexico, signaling that he is aggressively pursuing plans to erect "a great wall" along the 2,000-mile border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.