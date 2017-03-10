Mesilla to consider resolution opposi...

Mesilla to consider resolution opposing bordera

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Mesilla to consider resolution opposing border wall Trustees will also meet in a work session to discuss changes to Mesilla's parking ordinance Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2mbNjSP In this Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 photo, a truck drives near the Mexico-US border fence, on the Mexican side, separating the towns of Anapra, Mexico and Sunland Park, New Mexico. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 that it plans to start awarding contracts by mid-April for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall with Mexico, signaling that he is aggressively pursuing plans to erect "a great wall" along the 2,000-mile border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) Mar 6 Nojoke 41
Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt? Mar 4 Joe911doe 9
Review: Reaper Repo Towing & Recovery Inc (Jul '12) Mar 2 Jax 2
Limits Mar 1 Are you coming 1
News Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque Feb 27 Qualmar 17
Another 1.6 Million dollars down the drain at L... Feb 23 Bloodonhishands 4
News Las Cruces city council to take up 'border wall'a Feb 23 Bloodonhishands 3
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,560 • Total comments across all topics: 279,486,925

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC