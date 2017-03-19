Medical residencies increase in Las C...

Medical residencies increase in Las Cruces

Medical residencies increase in Las Cruces LAS CRUCES - Burrell College works with local health facilities to increase medical residencies and keep physicians in New Mexico Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2naKC74 Ugonna Ezeh, left, Eric Czer, center, and Matthew Justus, right, all residents at MountainView Regional Medical Center. Tuesday, March 14, 2017 LAS CRUCES - With more than 160 students expected to graduate from Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine per year, and the goal of keeping these new physicians in New Mexico, local health facilities are stepping up to meet the need for more medical residencies in Las Cruces.

