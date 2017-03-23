Martinez appoints Perea to 3rd Judaical Districta

Martinez appoints Perea to 3rd Judaic...

Martinez appoints Perea to 3rd Judicial District

Gov. Susana Martinez announced Thursday the appointment of Conrad Perea to the Division III of the 3rd Judicial District Court, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Darren M. Kugler.

