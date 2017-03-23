Martinez appoints Perea to 3rd Judaical Districta
Gov. Susana Martinez announced Thursday the appointment of Conrad Perea to the Division III of the 3rd Judicial District Court, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Darren M. Kugler. Martinez appoints Perea to 3rd Judaical District Court LAS CRUCES - Gov. Susana Martinez announced Thursday the appointment of Conrad Perea to the Division III of the 3rd Judicial District Court, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Darren M. Kugler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima to seek divorce (Aug '12)
|2 hr
|watch dog2
|15
|Illegals may have Drivers License Military may not
|7 hr
|Upset Parent
|2
|Las Cruces, New Mexico Sued to Remove 'Cruces" ... (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Hey troll
|8
|Cattle Baron founder/CEO dies (Dec '10)
|Mar 17
|You need help
|32
|nm cafe director lied
|Mar 16
|To the Clueless L...
|3
|BREAKING: Shooting reported near South Main and... (Mar '11)
|Mar 16
|Waiter
|79
|Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt?
|Mar 14
|Becka
|11
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC