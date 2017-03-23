Martinez appoints Perea to 3rd Judaical Districta

Gov. Susana Martinez announced Thursday the appointment of Conrad Perea to the Division III of the 3rd Judicial District Court, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Darren M. Kugler. Martinez appoints Perea to 3rd Judaical District Court LAS CRUCES - Gov. Susana Martinez announced Thursday the appointment of Conrad Perea to the Division III of the 3rd Judicial District Court, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Darren M. Kugler.

