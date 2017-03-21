A 21-year-old Las Cruces man who lived at a home that operates as a daycare was arrested Monday on suspicion of sexually assaulting two children and possessing, manufacturing and recording child pornography, jail and court records show. Man who lived at home daycare facing child porn, sex charges LAS CRUCES - A 21-year-old Las Cruces man who lived at a home that operates as a daycare was arrested Monday on suspicion of sexually assaulting two children and possessing, manufacturing and recording child pornography, jail and court records show.

