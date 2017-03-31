The Las Cruces man arrested last week on suspicion of possessing child pornography and sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl was indicted Thursday a DoA a Ana County grand jury, court records show. Man indicted on child porn, sex assault charges LAS CRUCES - The Las Cruces man arrested last week on suspicion of possessing child pornography and sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl was indicted Thursday a DoA a Ana County grand jury, court records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.