Man indicted on child porn, sex assault charges

The Las Cruces man arrested last week on suspicion of possessing child pornography and sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl was indicted Thursday a DoA a Ana County grand jury, court records show. Man indicted on child porn, sex assault charges LAS CRUCES - The Las Cruces man arrested last week on suspicion of possessing child pornography and sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl was indicted Thursday a DoA a Ana County grand jury, court records show.

