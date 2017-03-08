Man charged in rape case seeks competencya
A man accused of attacking and raping a woman last year in her East Mesa home is seeking an evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial. Man charged in rape case seeks competency evaluation LAS CRUCES - A man accused of attacking and raping a woman last year in her East Mesa home is seeking an evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial.
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|Mon
|Nojoke
|41
|Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt?
|Mar 4
|Joe911doe
|9
|Review: Reaper Repo Towing & Recovery Inc (Jul '12)
|Mar 2
|Jax
|2
|Limits
|Mar 1
|Are you coming
|1
|Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque
|Feb 27
|Qualmar
|17
|Another 1.6 Million dollars down the drain at L...
|Feb 23
|Bloodonhishands
|4
|Las Cruces city council to take up 'border wall'a
|Feb 23
|Bloodonhishands
|3
