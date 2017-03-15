Man accused of murder suspected of biting jaila
An accused murderer jailed at the DoA a Ana County Detention Center is facing additional criminal charges after allegedly biting two jail officers in December, according to jail reports and court records. Man accused of murder suspected of biting jail officers LAS CRUCES - An accused murderer jailed at the DoA a Ana County Detention Center is facing additional criminal charges after allegedly biting two jail officers in December, according to jail reports and court records.
