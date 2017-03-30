Lester sentenced on meth trafficking charges
Lester sentenced on meth trafficking charges Glen Joel Lester, 39, from Mescalero, was sentenced Thursday to 24 months in prison for methamphetamine trafficking Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://r-news.co/2oDaNAM Glen Joel Lester, 39, a member of the Mescalero Apache Tribe, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Las Cruces to 24 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for his methamphetamine trafficking conviction, according to information from the U.S. Department of Justice, the office of Acting U.S. Attorney James D. Tierney.
