LCPD: Man, 18, shoots self while fleeing police An 18-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2m38Pcm LAS CRUCES - An 18-year-old man was hospitalized Wednesday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head following a morning shooting that took place between Interstate 25 and Don Roser Drive, according to the Las Cruces Police Department. Police said the 18-year-old man, whose identity is not being released, remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries at MountainView Regional Medical Center.

