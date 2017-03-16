A Las Cruces man is suspected of voyeurism after investigators alleged he hid small camera in his home and recorded images of children under the age of 18, according to the Las Cruces Police Department. Las Cruces man suspected of voyeurism A Las Cruces man is suspected of voyeurism after investigators alleged he hid small camera in his home and recorded images of children under the age of 18, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.