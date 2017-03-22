A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection to an alleged child abuse incident that left a 2-year-old child hospitalized with multiple head injuries, police said. Las Cruces man charged with child abuse A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection to an alleged child abuse incident that left a 2-year-old child hospitalized with multiple head injuries, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.