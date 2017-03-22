Las Cruces boy sells lemonade to help ailing grandfather
Las Cruces boy sells lemonade to help ailing grandfather Angel Sanchez, 9, wants to raise $100 for his grandfather, who has cancer. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2mSfrcR Angel Reyes,9, stands in front of his Lemonade stand, Reyes is using the money he earns from lemonade sales to help with his grandfathers cancer treatment, Wednesday, March 22, 2017.
