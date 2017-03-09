In Las Cruces, the "Day Without A Woman" movement took shape at 'A Night With Women," a celebration held Wednesday evening in a Mesilla Park lot across from Art Obscura on Harrelson Street. Las Cruces-area residents take part in 'Night With Women' In Las Cruces, the "Day Without A Woman" movement took shape at 'A Night With Women," a celebration held Wednesday evening in a Mesilla Park lot across from Art Obscura on Harrelson Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.