The New Mexico Environment Department downgraded K-Bob's Steakhouse, 1600 S. Valley Drive, from "approved" to "unsatisfactory" following a compliance inspection. K-Bob's downgraded for second time in a year The New Mexico Environment Department downgraded K-Bob's Steakhouse, 1600 S. Valley Drive, from "approved" to "unsatisfactory" following a compliance inspection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.