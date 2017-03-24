A state District Court judge in Las Cruces denied a motion to keep a man accused of murder in jail without bond while awaiting trial, according to the 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office. Judge denies no-bond hold for murder suspect LAS CRUCES - A state District Court judge in Las Cruces denied a motion to keep a man accused of murder in jail without bond while awaiting trial, according to the 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.