Judge denies no-bond hold for murder suspect

A state District Court judge in Las Cruces denied a motion to keep a man accused of murder in jail without bond while awaiting trial, according to the 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office. Judge denies no-bond hold for murder suspect LAS CRUCES - A state District Court judge in Las Cruces denied a motion to keep a man accused of murder in jail without bond while awaiting trial, according to the 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office.

