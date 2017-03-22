Investment in our future medical care

Investment in our future medical care Studies show that 70 percent of medical students settle down in the same area where they conducted their residency. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2mQJnGz New agreements between Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine and local hospitals and health centers to expand medical residencies in Las Cruces should benefit our area in both the short term, when the medical students will be completing their required work toward a degree, and in the long term, when many are expected to settle here and begin practices in the area.

