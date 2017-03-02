Immigration Concerns Dominate Dona Ana County Town Hall
Residents of Dona Ana County in southern New Mexico are concerned what President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration means for their border community. The Las Cruces Sun-News reports that immigration concerns dominated a two-hour town hall meeting on Tuesday meant to connect residents of the county with Sheriff Enrique "Kiki" Vigil.
