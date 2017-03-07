High school students advance to nationals aftera

More than 40 high school students from across New Mexico have qualified to participate in a national competition after placing first during the Educators Rising New Mexico state conference this week at New Mexico State University. High school students advance to nationals after placing in competitions at NMSU LAS CRUCES - More than 40 high school students from across New Mexico have qualified to participate in a national competition after placing first during the Educators Rising New Mexico state conference this week at New Mexico State University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.