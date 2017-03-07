High school students advance to nationals aftera
More than 40 high school students from across New Mexico have qualified to participate in a national competition after placing first during the Educators Rising New Mexico state conference this week at New Mexico State University. High school students advance to nationals after placing in competitions at NMSU LAS CRUCES - More than 40 high school students from across New Mexico have qualified to participate in a national competition after placing first during the Educators Rising New Mexico state conference this week at New Mexico State University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|Mon
|Nojoke
|41
|Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt?
|Mar 4
|Joe911doe
|9
|Review: Reaper Repo Towing & Recovery Inc (Jul '12)
|Mar 2
|Jax
|2
|Limits
|Mar 1
|Are you coming
|1
|Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque
|Feb 27
|Qualmar
|17
|Another 1.6 Million dollars down the drain at L...
|Feb 23
|Bloodonhishands
|4
|Las Cruces city council to take up 'border wall'a
|Feb 23
|Bloodonhishands
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC