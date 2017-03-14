Hatch man gets 3-plus years behind bars ina

Hatch man gets 3-plus years behind ba...

Prosecutors from the Third Judicial District Attorney's Office on Wednesday appeared in District Court for the sentencing of a Hatch man convicted in December on two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor. Hatch man gets 3-plus years behind bars in molestation case LAS CRUCES - Prosecutors from the Third Judicial District Attorney's Office on Wednesday appeared in District Court for the sentencing of a Hatch man convicted in December on two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor.

