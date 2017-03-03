Fire flow test at Lenox and Temple Wednesday
LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces Utilities will conduct a flow test on a fire hydrant on the northeast corner of Lenox Avenue and Temple Street beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Although the water is safe to drink, the City recommends waiting to wash laundry until after the water becomes clear.
