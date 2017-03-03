Fire flow test at Lenox and Temple We...

Fire flow test at Lenox and Temple Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Utilities will conduct a flow test on a fire hydrant on the northeast corner of Lenox Avenue and Temple Street beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Fire flow test at Lenox and Temple Wednesday LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces Utilities will conduct a flow test on a fire hydrant on the northeast corner of Lenox Avenue and Temple Street beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2lom0IA LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces Utilities will conduct a flow test on a fire hydrant on the northeast corner of Lenox Avenue and Temple Street beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Although the water is safe to drink, the City recommends waiting to wash laundry until after the water becomes clear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Reaper Repo Towing & Recovery Inc (Jul '12) Thu Jax 2
Limits Mar 1 Are you coming 1
News Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque Feb 27 Qualmar 17
Another 1.6 Million dollars down the drain at L... Feb 23 Bloodonhishands 4
News Las Cruces city council to take up 'border wall'a Feb 23 Bloodonhishands 3
Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt? Feb 23 Anonymous 8
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Feb 21 justice is just a... 7,123
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,554 • Total comments across all topics: 279,304,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC