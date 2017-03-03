Las Cruces Utilities will conduct a flow test on a fire hydrant on the northeast corner of Lenox Avenue and Temple Street beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Fire flow test at Lenox and Temple Wednesday LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces Utilities will conduct a flow test on a fire hydrant on the northeast corner of Lenox Avenue and Temple Street beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2lom0IA LAS CRUCES - Las Cruces Utilities will conduct a flow test on a fire hydrant on the northeast corner of Lenox Avenue and Temple Street beginning at 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 8. Although the water is safe to drink, the City recommends waiting to wash laundry until after the water becomes clear.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.