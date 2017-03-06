A former Las Cruces police officer accused of being naked when a delivery woman dropped off a pizza at his home last year pleaded no contest to an indecent exposure charge and completed a term of unsupervised probation to have the charge Ex-officer pleads no contest to indecent exposure LAS CRUCES - A former Las Cruces police officer accused of being naked when a delivery woman dropped off a pizza at his home last year pleaded no contest to an indecent exposure charge and completed a term of unsupervised probation to have the charge Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2n7p4VF LAS CRUCES - A former Las Cruces police officer accused of being naked when a delivery woman dropped off a pizza at his home last year pleaded no contest to an indecent exposure charge and completed a term of unsupervised probation to have the charge dismissed, court records show.

