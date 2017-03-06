Ex-Jail Inmates' Lawsuits Detail Squalid Solitary Conditions
A string of lawsuits alleging mistreatment of New Mexico jail inmates in recent years has cost five counties more than $20 million in legal settlements and jury awards. Nearly a half dozen more of the civil rights cases are pending in federal court, each brought by former inmates with mental illnesses who were housed for weeks or months in solitary confinement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Las Cruces Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13)
|57 min
|Nojoke
|41
|Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt?
|Sat
|Joe911doe
|9
|Review: Reaper Repo Towing & Recovery Inc (Jul '12)
|Mar 2
|Jax
|2
|Limits
|Mar 1
|Are you coming
|1
|Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque
|Feb 27
|Qualmar
|17
|Another 1.6 Million dollars down the drain at L...
|Feb 23
|Bloodonhishands
|4
|Las Cruces city council to take up 'border wall'a
|Feb 23
|Bloodonhishands
|3
Find what you want!
Search Las Cruces Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC