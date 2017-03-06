Ex-Jail Inmates' Lawsuits Detail Squa...

Ex-Jail Inmates' Lawsuits Detail Squalid Solitary Conditions

A string of lawsuits alleging mistreatment of New Mexico jail inmates in recent years has cost five counties more than $20 million in legal settlements and jury awards. Nearly a half dozen more of the civil rights cases are pending in federal court, each brought by former inmates with mental illnesses who were housed for weeks or months in solitary confinement.

