Ex-city council hopeful arrested on assaulta

A former city council hopeful who has had several run-ins with the law over recent years was arrested Tuesday by Las Cruces police on suspicion of assaulting two police officers at the Village Inn restaurant on South Valley Drive, court Ex-city council hopeful arrested on assault charges LAS CRUCES - A former city council hopeful who has had several run-ins with the law over recent years was arrested Tuesday by Las Cruces police on suspicion of assaulting two police officers at the Village Inn restaurant on South Valley Drive, court Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2n0ACK9 LAS CRUCES - A former city council hopeful who has had several run-ins with the law over recent years was arrested Tuesday by Las Cruces police on suspicion of assaulting two police officers at the Village Inn restaurant on South Valley Drive, court records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.