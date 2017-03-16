Ex-bus driver sentenced in student-sex case
LAS CRUCES - A former bus driver contracted by the Las Cruces Public School was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for allegedly having criminal sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl, according to a news release from the 3rd Judicial District Attorney's Office.
