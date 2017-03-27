Ex-border agent pleads no contest in sex assaulta

A retired Border Patrol agent pleaded no contest Monday to a pair of fourth-degree criminal sexual penetration charges involving a young female relative who he once was cared for as a foster child. Ex-border agent pleads no contest in sex assault case A retired Border Patrol agent pleaded no contest Monday to a pair of fourth-degree criminal sexual penetration charges involving a young female relative who he once was cared for as a foster child.

