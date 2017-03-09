Essays on Bataan could earn scholarships for higha
Two free movies on the history of the Bataan Death March will be shown Wednesday and Thursday at the Cineport 10 Essays on Bataan could earn scholarships for high school, college students Two free movies on the history of the Bataan Death March will be shown Wednesday and Thursday at the Cineport 10 Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2m8e8r2 LAS CRUCES - Scholarships will be awarded to a high school and a college student who can best write about how the Bataan Death March has affected their lives.
