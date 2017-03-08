Education cuts could cost Las Cruces ...

Education cuts could cost Las Cruces more than 350 jobs

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Education cuts could cost Las Cruces more than 350 jobs LCPS Superintendent Greg Ewing, NMSU Chancellor Garrey Carruthers lay out worst-case scenarios. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2m4g43N Early this week, members of the Senate Finance Committee discussed the possibility of an additional 5 percent cut to public education if Gov. Susana Martinez sticks to her pledge not to raise taxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Cruces Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Undersheriff slides into new position with OCSO (Apr '13) Mon Nojoke 41
Anyone Know "Doc" Daniel Brandt? Mar 4 Joe911doe 9
Review: Reaper Repo Towing & Recovery Inc (Jul '12) Mar 2 Jax 2
Limits Mar 1 Are you coming 1
News Report: ICE arrests five in Albuquerque Feb 27 Qualmar 17
Another 1.6 Million dollars down the drain at L... Feb 23 Bloodonhishands 4
News Las Cruces city council to take up 'border wall'a Feb 23 Bloodonhishands 3
See all Las Cruces Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Cruces Forum Now

Las Cruces Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Cruces Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Las Cruces, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,623 • Total comments across all topics: 279,424,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC