Irrigation officials heard a water forecast update Wednesday for the 2017 irrigation year, but didn't set a water allotment for DoA a Ana County farmers. EBID to set water allotment later LAS CRUCES - Irrigation officials heard a water forecast update Wednesday for the 2017 irrigation year, but didn't set a water allotment for DoA a Ana County farmers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.