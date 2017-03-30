Drug trafficking organization members...

Drug trafficking organization members are sentenced

Crystal Medina Gomez, 50, of Silver City, N.M., was sentenced today in federal court in Las Cruces, N.M., to 30 months of imprisonment for her methamphetamine trafficking conviction.

