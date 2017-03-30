Crystal Medina Gomez, 50, of Silver City, N.M., was sentenced today in federal court in Las Cruces, N.M., to 30 months of imprisonment for her methamphetamine trafficking conviction. Drug trafficking organization members are sentenced SILVER CITY - Crystal Medina Gomez, 50, of Silver City, N.M., was sentenced today in federal court in Las Cruces, N.M., to 30 months of imprisonment for her methamphetamine trafficking conviction.

