Domestic fight leads to double stabbing,a
A man suspected of stabbing his girlfriend twice after she used a knife on him during a heated argument has been charged with a third-degree felony. Domestic fight leads to double stabbing, boyfriend arrested A man suspected of stabbing his girlfriend twice after she used a knife on him during a heated argument has been charged with a third-degree felony.
