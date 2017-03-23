District 2 councilor to hold Great Conversationa

District 2 councilor to hold Great Co...

City Councilor Greg Smith, District 2, invites residents of his district to participate in the first of a series of The Great Conversation: 21st Century Las Cruces - What Does it Look Like to You? District 2 councilor to hold Great Conversation meeting City Councilor Greg Smith, District 2, invites residents of his district to participate in the first of a series of The Great Conversation: 21st Century Las Cruces - What Does it Look Like to You? Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2mVZVwQ Mayor Pro-Tem Greg Smith reads a resolution opposing the construction of the proposed border wall and othe rissues related to the border with Mexico.

