Detective in Chan case alleges she was 'denied resources'
A Las Cruces police detective claims in a lawsuit that her 2014 homicide investigation involving two Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies was deliberately obstructed by supervisors in retaliation for reporting sexual misconduct within the Detective in Chan case alleges she was 'denied resources' LAS CRUCES - A Las Cruces police detective claims in a lawsuit that her 2014 homicide investigation involving two Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies was deliberately obstructed by supervisors in retaliation for reporting sexual misconduct within the Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2oesRSE LAS CRUCES - A Las Cruces police detective who was assigned to investigate the 2014 homicide involving two Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies alleges in a whistle-blower lawsuit that she was deliberately obstructed by her supervisors because she had previously reported sexual misconduct ... (more)
