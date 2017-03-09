Deliciously diet-ruining, completely worth it ata

With the extreme late-night food options taken by mostly fast food joints, a new location in town is trying to make your Friday and Saturday nights more hot dog and comfort-food filled. Los Doggo's, 1400 S. Solano Dr. Deliciously diet-ruining, completely worth it at 'Doggo's' With the extreme late-night food options taken by mostly fast food joints, a new location in town is trying to make your Friday and Saturday nights more hot dog and comfort-food filled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.